Actress, Shan George till in the Market, Shares Sexy Photo even at 47

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, is undoubtedly one of the industry’s most pretty grandma and at her age of 47, she is still looking hot and will not mind giving birth again sef (laughs).

The actress has so far been doing well even though she does not grace the screen the way she does in the late 2000s yet she has been making strong impact in the industry.

The actress has been busy doing her own productions and helping bring out new talents but that has not stopped her from taking good care of her body as she continues to attract many suitors each day.

She recently decided to tempt many by sharing photo of her fresh body in a sexy outfit and truth be told, the actress is still in the market ready to spine heads with her ageless beauty.