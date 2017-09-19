Widows Share Strong Prayers with Actress, Adediwura Gold for giving them Happiness

Popular Yoruba actress, Adediwura Becky Adesegha better known as Adediwura Gold, has been surviving through the grace of God and the various prayers from widows she has been supporting.

The actress has mapped out a well thought out plan on how to reach out to those in need and she decided to pick the widows in the society.

The actress believes that they are mostly in need because they go through a lot after their husband may have died and the family decides to push them away claiming their son’s fortune leaving the woman with nothing.

Adediwura recently dragged some of her industry colleagues and friends to her annual charity works by giving out gifts to the widows and they were indeed happy seeing that someone truly remembers them.

The likes of actress, Regina Chukwu, Ifeoma Okeke, actor, Femi Adebayo, Liz Dasilva, Arakenge Funke Etti and others graced the event which took place on Sunday, 17th, 2017.