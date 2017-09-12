Actress, Mercy Aigbe Wins Most Stylish Actress of The Year Awards

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s fashion sense has not gone unnoticed as she has always wowed her fans whenever she steps out in various lovely outfits.

Her fashion sense has won her some awards and more awards are still awaiting her at several events to come before the year comes to an end.

The actress recently walked home with an award at the just concluded West African Fashion Week, which was held in Lagos some days back.

She never saw the awards coming as she was dressed in her usual style, slaying on the red carpet but never knew that she will be stepping on stage to receive an award for always slaying.