Nollywood Beauty | 11 September 2017

Actress, Mercy Johnson Admits She is Slimming Down

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has gotten many talking considering her new body shape which has been bringing out the sexy part of her more.

The actress just like some of her colleagues sure wants to look good and has been silently working o herself to get that desired shape.

She admitted that she has been working on herself which is why she is now having that killer body thatr is being loved by many.

Mercy is already a mother of three children and she is already preparing herself for the fourth child before she closes from child bearing.

Replying her industry colleague, Uche Elendu, who asked her if she was slimming down, she said, “Yes o, I am slimming o.”


By: Ezenwa Austin .O

