Actress, Toyin Aimakhu not Experiencing the Cold Weather

Wait o, seriously, any man that is fortunate to have Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, as a wife will be a very lucky man o because she seems to have gotten all the features a man will desire.

Chai, she has gotten lots of duded salivating over her recent picture which almost gave out some of her hidden features well positioned by God.

Well, not many were cool by the picture as she got lots of advice from fans not to wear such a revealing outfit in public and trust me; she picked no offence in their words.

The actress responded to the outfit be letting her fans know that it was an indoor outfit meant for a photo-shoot.

Despite being a photo-shoot, the actress kind of looks pregnant in it though.