Learn to Appreciate your Body No Matter the Size…Actress, Moyo Lawal

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, is one nicely mould beauty that will always leave many men salivating anytime she walks by.

The actress is well blessed with good curves and nice milk factory and she has not stop flaunting it for one day.

Well, she has got it so there is need to flaunt it the best way she can but she has also used her nice body to advice plus size ladies to appreciate themselves the way they are.

“Love your body whatever size it is.... Embrace it, accept it, and enjoy it. There is no right size!!! but please make sure you are healthy. P.s but please do not forget to wear the right undergarments,” she stated.