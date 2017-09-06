If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 6 September 2017 12:24 CET

Learn to Appreciate your Body No Matter the Size…Actress, Moyo Lawal

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, is one nicely mould beauty that will always leave many men salivating anytime she walks by.

The actress is well blessed with good curves and nice milk factory and she has not stop flaunting it for one day.

Well, she has got it so there is need to flaunt it the best way she can but she has also used her nice body to advice plus size ladies to appreciate themselves the way they are.

“Love your body whatever size it is.... Embrace it, accept it, and enjoy it. There is no right size!!! but please make sure you are healthy. P.s but please do not forget to wear the right undergarments,” she stated.


Naija keep it up
By: flourish

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists