Feyisola Adeyemi Storms Lagos, Set to Unveil Clothing Line to Nigerians

Founder and the creative mind behind the top UK luxury brand, LuxuryByFeyi, Feyisola Adeyemi, set to unveil her clothing line to Nigerians come Sunday, 3rd, September, 2017.

Feyi, as she is simply known is a multiple award-winning fashion expert and top media personality behind the online fashion blog, SimplyGlamorousFashion; a cutting edge lifestyle that covers everything on fashion, beauty and glamour.

Her designs have graced some of the top UK runways and also features in some top fashion magazines like Vogue, Grazia, Schon and many more.

Feyi has also clothed top Nollywood and Hollywood celebrities amongst whom are Omoni Oboli, Annie Idibia, Susan Peters, American model/TV personality Draya Michele, Hollywood star Sarah Wayne Callies and a host of others.

She is here in Nigeria in deference to the demand of her teeming fans to launch her affordable diffusion line F E Y I by LBF.

This a “luxe meet modest” clothing line specially tailored for the Nigerian market. The launch is set to take place at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, and is strictly by invitation.

The launch will also be celebrating the gracious and evergreen fashion icon, Princess Abah Folawiyo, the founder of the famed fashion brand Labanela, who recently clocked 75.

The event also got the support from the Nigerian Export Promotions Council (NEPC) BOSS, Chief Executive Officer, Segun Awolowo, who will also be present.

On ground to officially host the event is beautiful, Charming, Fast rising presenter, Amira Ibrahim-Alfa of 53EXTRA.