I’m Scared of Love, I was Never Married to any man…Actress, Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has not had it rosy when it comes to love and being a single mother, she has chosen to focus on her career and taking care of her daughter.

The actress in a recent interview with Sun newspaper disclosed that she feels love sometimes but does not know what loves means.

“I don’t even know what love is. I don’t even know if love is real. I can feel it but I don’t know if it is real.”

On whether she is done with love, Uche stated that she is in a better place now compared to her past as she admitted that she was never married to any man but engaged.

“I’m better now. Believe me, I’m at a better place than I was some years ago. I was numb for a long time but I am healing gradually. I am not fully healed, but I’m healing because the experience was bad. I’m not somebody that talks too much about my downfalls and failures. But right now, I’m scared; I’m very scared. You know, I wasn’t married. I was just engaged but the media attacked me as a married woman. But in the relationship I had, there was no abuse. Well, there would have been abuse because there are different kinds of abuse like I do say, but it doesn’t have to be physical. If I am allowed to say that lying and deceit are a form of abuse then I will tag it psychological abuse. He was messing with my head; all the depression that came with it makes it an abuse. So yes, I think he was probably abusive because I wasn’t concentrating, I didn’t know what I was doing.’