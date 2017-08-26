If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Beauty | 26 August 2017 13:02 CET

My B00bs are Natural but one is Bigger Than the Other…Actress, Moyo Lawal

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Curvy Nollywoopd actress, Moyo Lawal, sure cannot come and kill herself with work all the time so she tries to create fun moments for herself sometimes on social media.

Recently, the actress decided to go a bit naughty since the weekend was in few hours so shared a picture which closely brought out her milk factory to the delight of her fans. “Cheers to an amazing weekend #ML. #Nollywoodbombshell, P.s nothing wrong with a good girl having a naughty side.”

Well, everyone noticed it but one of her female fans decided to point what she observed which is one of her milk factory being bigger than one.

The fan wrote, “I don’t understand one side of your breast o lol.” But Moyo was quick to respond by affirming that truly one of her b00bs is bigger than the other as they are just natural.

In her words, “It’s a bit disturbing that a girl will look that closely but moving on, hun, my boobs are natural, one is bigger and higher than the other.”


