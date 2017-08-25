If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Glamour | 25 August 2017 12:22 CET

Actor, Nonso Diobi Looks Cute as a Police Officer

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

As a fan of Nollywood, just imagine seeing some of favorite male actors, becoming police officer, how will you feel or react on sighting them knowing that not all police are friends.

Some of these actors might look cool on their Police uniform like actor, Nonso Diobi, who recently played the role of an officer in a movie.

Now, who will ever believe that h could be this handsome in a Police uniform which fits him so well that any lady that he stops on the road will be left with no choice but to fall in love with him.

He is a lover boy though and he is not ready to down things for himself despite that being that regular face on screen like time past.


Intelligent is directly proportional to Excellent provided God is constant.
By: OBEJI IFEANYI JOSEPH

