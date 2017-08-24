If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Actress, Mide Martins Looking all Sexy and Hot

Nollywood actress, Mide Funmi Martins, will just be using her cool fashion sense to threaten other ladies but hey, she is just cool like that.

She has been enjoying a buzzing acting career that has earned her some endorsement deals with some brands in the country and she is not slowing down at all.

The actress has been doing fine with her modeling career as she continues to step out with lovely outfits all thanks to her fashion designer who has great taste for fashion.

Mide is blessed with great beauty that every man will not pass by without having good glance at her but thank God she has a caring hubby who values what he has.


