If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 23 August 2017 09:23 CET

Actress, Mercy Johnson Melt Hearts with her Makeup, Hair

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, for a while now has been stepping out with the right outfit that goes with her pretty looks and curvy body without giving her hubby cause to fear.

Unlike some married celebs, Mercy has been able to coordinate herself especially when she is in public and she has proven that aside making money of her own, her family is her most priority.

She has been doing well for herself of recent and now she has decided to try something new with her hair as she has suspended investing money on braiding her hair to give it a new look.

Aside just the hairs, her makeup artist, has always done great justice to her face and trust me, with or without makeup, she is just the queen adored by many hearts but she belongs to one person.


in any successful team there a tax to pay
By: nyakno peter

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists