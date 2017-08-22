Nollywood actress Koko Pat glows in Hot Birthday shoots

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Koko Pat shared stunning photos to mark her birthday precisely on the 22nd, of August, 2017.

Known for her modest role as Bimpe, in the famous comedy movie "Saint Mary", Koko switches effortlessly between intense pain, goofy and sweet. She made her entry into the world of acting in 2014 and has featured in over 15 movies till date.

As a teenager, the beauty goddess began her venture into the big screens and was able to follow that up with inspiring fashion looks which wasn’t difficult for a stunner with a beautiful face and gorgeous physique.

The Calabar born actress, who also double as a makeup artist possesses an alluring beauty that captures the heart of anyone who has an eye for true beauty.