19 August 2017

Actress, Omotola Jalade Steps out without Makeup with Daughter

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

If there is that one thing that brings much happiness to Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, aside making money then it is spending time with her family.

The actress has constantly built her marriage to the standard she has always dreamt of and things have been going down well for her with good career to add with.

Omotola recently stepped out with her daughter, Mimi, and they looked so good together that one cannot easily detect who is who between them.

Despite the fact that the actress did not have her makeup on, she still looked young and pretty as usual.


By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

