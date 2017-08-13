My Wife Ran Away over price of Chair Worth N2.8m…Actor, RMD

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, is one celebrity and grandfather that has refused to age as he keeps giving the cute young guys a tough run for their money.

Despite the fact that he is married with children and grandchildren, he still has lots of ladies still crushing on him because of his neatness and good looks.

The actor being a true lover of fashion and has high taste for fashion has decided to patronize made in Nigeria products ranging from fashion to other accessories.

In his words, “Made in Nigeria never felt so good. In the strive for a better Nigeria I have had to look inwards to buying everything I need from clothes to accessories. For fashion, furniture and footwear I think it's safe to say we are almost there. Last year, the Mrs and I walked into this shop in Victoria Island, Lagos to buy a high back chair and was told 2.8m naira. Wifey who wanted the chair more than I did was the first to head for the door. I called up a furniture maker in Benin, Enibos furnitures, that had built me a door a few years back and the result is this beautiful one I am sitting on and yea, it cost me way less than the one in the shop. Not to mention the pretty sandals I am wearing by @amystunner another made in Nigeria product that compares with all that is out there. Respect to all those digging in to make us look better. Keep doing what you're doing and we will get there.”