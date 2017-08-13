Actress, Genevieve Nnaji Still Remains the Slay Queen

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, is still single and enjoying the best life has to offer and thank God she already has a child to her name and that will go a long way in making her happy rather than starts searching for a man.

The truth is what more does she wants since she has a good acting career and other investments and blessed with a grown up daughter who will in some couple of years make her a grandmother, then a man in her life is less of a problem because of the challenges that comes with it.

Genny as she is fondly called rarely make headlines these days and she being selective in the movies she appears in now as she now spends more of her time having fun and touring countries.

The good thing about her is that no matter her age, she still looks pretty and attractive as she even plans to remain a slay queen till very old age.