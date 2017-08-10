Actress, Toyin Aimakhu Melt Hearts with her Stunning Looks

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has so changed since began focusing on her life and career without having to answer to any man and things have been working out fine for her.

Though, it is not easy running things alone but her focus has been able to position her in the industry that sees great talents and good productions each day and months that passes by.

Well, no matter what she has gone through in life especially when it comes to love life, she has discovered that self happiness and motivation is the key which is what has kept her going and looking good.

With her stunning beauty of recent, the actress has been getting lots of commendations and suitors coming around her but she is not ready for the game of love yet as she is working towards becoming world best actress.