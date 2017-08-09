Actress, Amarachi Igidimbah Told to Loose her Hair After Spending 10hrs to Make it

Acting comes with lots of pains especially for the ladies and for the sake of the passion they have for the job, they are left with no choice but to comply with the challenges that comes with it.

Nollywood actress, Amarachi Igidimbah, recently got a shocker of her life when she got to movie set as her producer asked her to loose the hair she spent about 10hrs to make.

Aside that, she was pained considering the fact that she has not made her hair for two years and when she felt it was time, then within 24hrs she was asked to remove it again.

In her words, “So after 2 years of not making my hair, I finally made this beautiful braids 2 days ago , Sat in the saloon from 10am -8pm(10hrs), did I mention the pain ? Ask any teamVirginhair what weaving on Virgin hair takes ...and then yesterday I was told to loose it because of work. God of Amarachi Igidimbah, My only Decree this morning is that I MUST BLOW IN NOLLYWOOD, HOLLYWOOD, BOLLYWOOD and every other 'Wood' in the entertainment World !! AMEN !! Pls Help me type Amen if you love me. I love you too.”