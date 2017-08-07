If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 7 August 2017 10:33 CET

Actress, Sophia Chikere Shows off Banging Body in Tight outfit

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Sophia Chikere, is looking so hot in her tight jump suit which has shown what men see that they are dying to have her.

Since parting ways with her ex-hubby and Nollywood producer, TChidi Chikere, the actress has been enjoying her life the way she wants.

Although she has a new man in her life who has been making her happy and showering her with various gifts but that has not turned her thoughts away from her kids.

With her hot body, not many will believe that she has more than one child from that sexy body that still looks fit and sweet to savour.


THEY PERSISTED IN THEIR WRONGDOING,REFUSING TO RECOGNISE THE VALIDITY OF GOD'S REBUKE
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists