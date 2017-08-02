Photos of Actor, John Paul Nwadike Twins Dedication

Nollywood actor, John Paul Nwadike, had in February 2017, welcomed his twin boys with his wife in St. Louis Missouri, US and since then, his heart has been filled with so much joy.

The actor and his wife recently dedicated their boys and an event which had family and friends in attendance.

It has not been an easy coming but through the grace of God, the actor and his wife have been able to enjoy a blissful home and still counting.