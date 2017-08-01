Queen Of Aso Universe, Ruby Oluchi Uche Slays In Amazing Photo To Mark Birthday!

Reigning Queen Of Aso Universe, Blessing Oluchi Ruby Uche has released overwhelming photos with amazing colourful costumes to mark her birthday. The young beauty queen who added a year older today is also the CEO of Ruby's Signature.

Queen Ruby as she is fondly called was also decorated as the Face Of Naija Green Card on the night of her coronation a year ago. The Imo state born model has done several humanitarian projects and partnered with high profile government agencies while her reign lasted.

As she marks her birthday today with an exclusive celebration, she looks forward to handing over her crown over the weekend in a colourful ceremony.