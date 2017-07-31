Actor, Chucks Omalicha Proposes to his Long time Lover

Handsome Nollywood actor, Chucks Omalicha, is gradually bidding farewell to the bachelors market as he recently proposed to his long time girlfriend.

The actor has been one of many who love maintaining a low profile when it comes to his private life and that he has successfully done with ease.

It was all fun and teary as he popped up the marriage proposal to his woman in the presence of friends whom he had planned the event with.

Congrats to him as he makes plans to walk down the aisle soon