Ovem present its ready to wear collection Tavershima featuringSamantha Walsh

Ovem present its ready to wear collection Tavershima featuring Mtv base Vj Samantha Walsh. The collection is a representation of strength and perseverance. Tavershima is a Tiv name for mental strength and perseverance.

Every outfit is a toast to the women who are working hard everyday to make their dreams come true. Each outfit was carefully designed to reflect strength, independence and the feminine beauty.

Each outfit design has a sophistication and trendiness that makes it go to choice for a woman who wants an easy-to-wear, yet bold and trendy style.

Ovem is owned by Vovwe Omoko, the most creative designer at the 2014 edition of Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week