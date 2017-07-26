Looking at My Wife, I Can’t Cheat or Hurt Her…Actor, Junior Pope Promises wife

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, has grown from that bad boy he is usually seen on screen to that loving and caring hubby his family can be proud of.

His major motive of working hard has been to be able to put enough fod on the table of his family and ensure that his wife is happy at all times.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary does not mean that they have not had bitter issues in the marriage, but they have been able to settle things amicably and move on knowing that they are from different backgrounds.

Appreciating all his woman has endured and still loves him having blessed his home with two lovely boys, he penned down some promises to her to celebrate their day.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US. I have been the most terrible husband on earth for not being able to give you the world because you deserve more than it. JENNIFER AWELE You are phenomenal. On a special day like this my dear, where do I start from, I can only be thankful to God for the journey so far. It has been from grace to grace since we met and even more grace to greater grace since the day I popped the big question and you said "YES". My promises and vows to you are as real as Tuface's songs. When I look and think about you, I only ask myself one question "WHY WOULD I HURT OR CHEAT ON AN ANGEL LIKE YOU?” he wrote.