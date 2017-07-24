2Face Does not Like me Going on Makeup…Actress, Annie Idibia Reveals

Every lady loves to look good although not all ladies make use of makeup as they are naturally pretty but some can’t just do without it like Nollywoood actress, Annie Macaulay Idibia.

The actress who is also the wife of legendary singer, 2Face, has recently disclosed that her hubby does not like her on makeup rather he prefers her going on lip gloss.

She disclosed that despite always taking several minutes to apply the make-up, he still does not fancy it but will just tell her that he likes her more on the lip gloss.

Revealing what transpired recently as they were about stepping out, she wrote, "Very Soft Look For The Eargasm Concert LAST night... Just The Way My "My Mine" Loves It If He Has His Way.. He Won't Let Me Where Any Make up.. "baby u too beautiful all u need na just that una lip gloss" He Kept Telling d Girl,not too much oo,e don do oo abeg ooo me I Love To Glam Up o."