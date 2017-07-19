Actress, Rukky Sanda Slaying in Various outfits (photos)

These days, Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda rarely makes headlines and that is because she is doing her thing on a silent note.

She has not been seen at any movie location and this is because she chooses to lice a very quiet lifestyle best understood to her alone.

When it comes to having fun, she and enjoying the good life, the actress is too blessed to be stressed and she keeps looking gorgeous by the day.

Her silent lifestyle has enabled her hide some things like the man after her heart from the public and as such, nobody has been able to identify the man helping to support her bank account.