If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 19 July 2017 11:55 CET

I’m Working to get that Figure 8…Actress, Funke Adesiyan

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, is not joking with her body as she is ensuring that she gets one of the banging body in the industry.

She sure envies some ladies with good body shape and she is working towards getting such shape as she constantly hit the gym and it seems to have been working for her.

She recently stepped out looking stunning as usual while stating that she must really get that needed shape just like her friend. “funkeadesiyan: @angynwaka momma yo! I'm working on revenge body like you did.”


Appreciation is best expressed in life, not in eulogy.
By: Chuks UC Ukaoma

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists