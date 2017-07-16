If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

16 July 2017

Actress, Doris Simeon Looking Gorgeous in her outfit at AMAA 2017

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, was just one of many beauties that could not be ignored at the just concluded AMAA 2017, awards which took place in Lagos.

The actress, who is always calm and calculated, stepped out looking stunning in her own way. Sometimes it is not all about who wins but those who are happy for others.

You will agree that her tailor, who happens to be a male, actually nailed this outfit which is a complete fitting on the actress.


By: Ezekiel Moses

