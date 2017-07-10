Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Slays in lovely Outfit for ‘Owo Nairabet’ Premiere (photos)

The much talked about movie of popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, ‘Owo NairaBet,’ has come and gone with the actress filled with joy for the success of the event.

The event saw top dignitaries in attendance as those with other engagements had to even rush down to the venue to show their support and love for the works of the actress.

Lizzy did not just introduce her movie to the guests but also slayed in some good fashion outfit which indeed befits the occasion.

Her movie premiere was able to bring the likes of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo, His imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II Ooni Ile-ife with His sisters, Mrs. Dame Abimbola Fashola (Former First Lady of Lagos state, now wife of the honourable Minister of Power, Housing and Works), Otunba Atiku (Atican Beach C.E.O) , Chief Lanre Shittu ( Lanre Shittu Motors), Oil and Gas Tycoon, Properties Moguls, Commissioners, Ministers, Hip hop star artistes, and many others.