Nollywood Beauty | 9 July 2017 10:47 CET

Ageless Beauty, Actress, Bukky Wright Looking so Pretty

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, is one of many actresses that have seen it all in the industry and she is still making strong impact without slowing down.

The actress was all shade of beauty recently which goes to show that she has been taking things about life very gently without stressing herself.

Good life is what these celebs yearn for and the actress has been ensuring that every day of her life is filled with happiness while she goes about her normal business.


