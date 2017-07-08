If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

8 July 2017

Singer, Tiwa Savage Cause Stare at Quilox club

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Tiwa Savage, is all looking hot even after one child and that goes to show that she has put so much work into looking good and keeping fit to maintain her body shape.

The singer got tongues wagging when she stepped out for Quilox club at 5 party, and an outfit many least expected.

Being a mother of one, many will be looking up to her but when it comes to fashion, the singer has positioned herself to be known for wearing skimpy or raunchy outfits.

Her outfit for the night was just off the hook for a married lady and a mother but not everyone will see it as an issue since it’s all about the entertainment industry.


Everyone has the right to decide his destiny so far as freedom is concerned.
