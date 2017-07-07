If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Fashion | 7 July 2017 10:55 CET

Actress, Monalisa Chinda Steps out in Matching outfit with Daughter

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, may be married now and enjoying her new home but she has not allowed that to affect her career and neither take her attention away from her daughter.

The actress has not stopped the tradition of stepping out in a matching outfit with her daughter as she ensures that she does everything to her feel comfortable and happy al the time.

It is not easy shuttling between movie location, her TV programme and family, but the actress has been able to strike a balance which is actually working for her.

She gave her daughter a nice treat as they both stepped out in matching outfit including carrying same bag as she proudly disclosed that they are using made in Nigeria brands.


Education create confidentality,education is the key
By: Richard o.alabi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists