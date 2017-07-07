Actress, Monalisa Chinda Steps out in Matching outfit with Daughter

Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, may be married now and enjoying her new home but she has not allowed that to affect her career and neither take her attention away from her daughter.

The actress has not stopped the tradition of stepping out in a matching outfit with her daughter as she ensures that she does everything to her feel comfortable and happy al the time.

It is not easy shuttling between movie location, her TV programme and family, but the actress has been able to strike a balance which is actually working for her.

She gave her daughter a nice treat as they both stepped out in matching outfit including carrying same bag as she proudly disclosed that they are using made in Nigeria brands.