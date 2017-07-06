Actress, Mercy Aigbe Steals Show at Saidi Balogun’s event with her Galaxy s10 Dress

Hmm, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, will not kill fans with her great fashion that has left everyone still talking about after she stepped out for actor, Saidi Balogun’s 50th birthday celebration.

The actress almost stole the show at the event of the celebration with the way she stormed the venue in a stunning outfit known as Galaxy s10 Dress that left many wondering how long it took her designer, CEO Luminee, to make.

To some, it might just be a simple design, but it looked perfectly well on the pretty actress whom many have been gushing over her beauty.

No wonder her hubby, Lanre Gentry, cannot take his eyes off her as he continues to monitor her activities while he seats to pray that God brings her back into his arms.