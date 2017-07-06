Photos of outfits worn by Actress, Mercy Johnson without revealing her Body

Nollywood actress and mother of three, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shown that there is no colour she cannot rock on any outfit as far as it is well designed to suit her body.

Since the beginning of the GLO mega tour, the actress has been seen rocking various outfit made to suit the colour of her brand and you will have to give thumps up for her designer.

Taking a close look at some major outfits she has worn to the various shows in different states, she has kept slaying in all as much as she tries not to wear things that are revealing.

With her humility as a celebrity, the actress has continued to break boundaries and has been doing well both as a wife, brand ambassador and a politician in Kogi state.