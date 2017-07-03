Actress, Omtola Jalade a Beauty without Blemish

When Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade better known as Omosexy, steps out looking so pretty, she is always being appreciated but not many knows the works that goes in to bring out that beauty.

She is pretty despite the makeup on her face but that does not mean that work is still not done to ensure that the beauty remains intact without blemish.

Omotola has been able to break boundaries and also make impart in many lives and she is not slowing down as she continues to maintain a top spot in the industry.

The actress has been able to use her beauty to melt hearts that even her hubby, cannot take his eyes off her knowing that he made the right choice in settling for her in marriage.

Thank God, she is blessed with good curves, good looks and a charming smile and nice footsteps when walking in fact, she took time to collect everything from God before coming to the world.