Singer, Yemi Alade Stuns in Ankara Outfit While on US Tour

Singer, Yemi Alade, is currently on her Mama Africa US tour, and aside entertaining her fans with great tunes and lovely dance steps, she is also showing off some good fashion sense.

The singer is proving the title of her album through her outfit as she knows how to combine colours to help project her personality.

Her stylist really did well for her on the tour as they have been able to craft out a nicely embellished Ankara outfit to help tell the African story the African way through music.