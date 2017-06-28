If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 28 June 2017 16:40 CET

Actress, Caroline Danjuma Rocks Natural Hair

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, has left her fan hungry for her face in the movie industry as she tries taking things slowing and one step at a time.

The actress, who recently turned a year older, has been busy paying more attention to her business which is located at Lekki, Lagos, and things have been going well with her.

Not wanting to stress herself, the actress is into everything about beauty and she has not failed in representing her own brand when necessary.

Caroline in the spirit of her birthday just decided to free herself as she rocked her natural hair which she has maintained over the years.


When women whispers nothing hardly comes out of it.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists