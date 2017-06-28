Actress, Toyin Abraham Looking Sexy in Jump Suit for Potential Suitors

Pretty Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has since moved on with her life after her failed marriage with actor, Adeniyi Johnson.

Unlike many who would have still been fighting the loneliness, the actress has been able to let go the past and forge ahead.

She has indeed done well for herself and it’s really showing on her as she continues to smile to the bank each week that passes by as her movie ‘Alakada Reloaded,’ continues to make waves.

The actress wowed her fan recently with her stunning Jump suit outfit which helped in showing how trim she now looks.

It has not been an easy journey for her but she has been able to work on herself and it has really paid off for her as she keeps looking sexy and attractive for potential suitors.