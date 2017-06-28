If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Fashion | 28 June 2017 10:54 CET

Actress, Toyin Abraham Looking Sexy in Jump Suit for Potential Suitors

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Pretty Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has since moved on with her life after her failed marriage with actor, Adeniyi Johnson.

Unlike many who would have still been fighting the loneliness, the actress has been able to let go the past and forge ahead.

She has indeed done well for herself and it’s really showing on her as she continues to smile to the bank each week that passes by as her movie ‘Alakada Reloaded,’ continues to make waves.

The actress wowed her fan recently with her stunning Jump suit outfit which helped in showing how trim she now looks.

It has not been an easy journey for her but she has been able to work on herself and it has really paid off for her as she keeps looking sexy and attractive for potential suitors.


it takes only persistence, tenaciousness to make ur dream a reality.
By: Agu Onyebuchi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists