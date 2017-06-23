If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Glamour | 23 June 2017 12:44 CET

Actress, Destiny Etiko gets Nice Facelift

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko is currently on a movie set, and couldn't wait to show her fans how lovely she looked after a makeup session for her last shoot.

Garbled in a native regalia, the South South stunner was styled as a beautiful bride who just got her happy ending with her prince charming.

Many might see this make-up things but it sure fits her as she is also blessed with natural beauty and nice curves.


"Those that dream big,ends great
By: Noble

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists