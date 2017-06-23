Nollywood Glamour | 23 June 2017 12:44 CET
Actress, Destiny Etiko gets Nice Facelift
Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko is currently on a movie set, and couldn't wait to show her fans how lovely she looked after a makeup session for her last shoot.
Garbled in a native regalia, the South South stunner was styled as a beautiful bride who just got her happy ending with her prince charming.
Many might see this make-up things but it sure fits her as she is also blessed with natural beauty and nice curves.