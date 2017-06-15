Actress, Dayo Amusa Slays as She Travels to Mecca for Prayers (photos)

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for prayers as the Muslim faithfuls continue their fast in this Holy month of Ramadan.

The actress is one of many who do not fail traveling each year to the Holy land and this time the cash was available for her not to miss it.

Lots of people might have different opinion about hr looking good but when serving your creator or observing fast, that does not mean that one should look dirty or unkempt as the actress looked good, clean as she slayed in her Jalamia