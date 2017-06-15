If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 15 June 2017 13:49 CET

Actress, Dayo Amusa Slays as She Travels to Mecca for Prayers (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for prayers as the Muslim faithfuls continue their fast in this Holy month of Ramadan.

The actress is one of many who do not fail traveling each year to the Holy land and this time the cash was available for her not to miss it.

Lots of people might have different opinion about hr looking good but when serving your creator or observing fast, that does not mean that one should look dirty or unkempt as the actress looked good, clean as she slayed in her Jalamia


anticipation of death is more worst than death itself.
By: Emmanuel Borquaye

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists