Nollywood Beauty | 14 June 2017 10:26 CET

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Looking Sexy After Parting Ways with Hubby

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is really looking good and sexy since parting ways with her alleged violent husband, Lanre Gentry.

Mercy showed off though a set pics but very sexy outfit new looks as it shows how happy she is now knowing that she does not have to answer to any man.

You will say that the husband has really missed a pretty lady whom with hr age is still looking like an 18year old pretty queen.

The actress has never missed it when it comes to looking good and stepping out in nice fashion outfit and she is indeed representing her brand well.


