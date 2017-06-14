If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Fashion | 14 June 2017 10:23 CET

Singer, Di’Ja Launches New Ankara Braids

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Mavin records signee, Di’ja is just not creative with music alone but also in fashion as she has just done what has been rarely seen in even in the fashion.

Lots of females will prefer to buy expensive weavon and other hair accessories to fix on their hair but the singer had hers well planned out that she has now given fashion lovers a clue to looking good.

Di’ja was all shades of beauty as she was seen recently rocking an Ankara braid which will soon turn a trend among fashion lovers.


I SAW THE END BEFORE WE STARTED.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists