Nollywood Beauty | 13 June 2017 11:44 CET

Actress, Ini Edo Rocks Lovely Grecian hairdo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Seriously, Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, is just one beauty every man will not be able to take their eyes off as she continues to look radiant by the day.

The actress got many talking and applauding her new Grecian hairdo which revealed her real beauty and the makeup she used was also on point.

Since assuming her political office appointment, the actress has been enjoying serving the people of her state as she joggles between her office and movie set.


