Actress, Juliet Mgborukwe Expecting Twins

Pretty Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe-Ojukwu, recently turned a year older and looking at how far she has come within her short span in life, she can only be grateful to God.

The actress while sharing how good God has been to her disclosed that her dreams were to have achieved lots of goals before she turns the age of 30 years and truly those goals fell in place.

She expressed that she has a good job, a good home and caring husband, dual citizenship and currently expecting twins which will make her kids three having welcomed her son in 2015.

In her words, “Growing up there were certain goals I dreamt to achieve before I turn 30 and today I am grateful those dreams have all come true. A promising career, happy and beautiful home, a husband that is besotted with me, dual citizenship and above all soon to be mother of 2 delightful kids. I couldn't have achieved all these without the most supportive parents, In-laws, siblings, friends turned sisters and my amazing fans. Hubby had all kind of ideas for this Birthday weekend e.g. Travel to South beach Miami or Vegas, go to a resort, spend the weekend in a hotel, Spa or even as little as a photoshoot etc but me and my big stomach declined saying we just wanna Eat, Sleep, Wake Up, Pee, repeat Lol.. Thank God for his Grace upon my Life.”