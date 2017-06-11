If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Fashion | 11 June 2017 15:49 CET

Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Shows Ladies how to Dress Modestly

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her fellow actress, Juliet Ibrahim, have really done well for their telecom brand which they represent.

The duos have been touring almost all the states in Nigeria as their telecom brands bring entertainment closer to its consumers.

Mercy and Juliet recently slayed in their matching outfit as they continued their tour and one will agree that they truly deserved the endorsement deals they got with the company.

Since they tour started, they have not failed when it comes to fashion as they have also used that to teach some ladies on how to dress modestly.


