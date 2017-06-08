If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 8 June 2017 10:30 CET

Actress, Empress Njamah Looks Good in Ankara, Pants

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has been doing well for herself both in her career and her businesses especially her clothing line.

She has never failed when it comes to choosing her colour combination for her outfit as she constantly wows her fans.

When it comes to knowledge, she is blessed, beauty, she does not compromise, rendering of help to others, she is just blessed with good heart.

The actress recently stepped out in a nicely designed Ankara top and black pant to add glamour to her radiant skin.


Love all your friends don't truest all but be with them as oil on the surface of water
By: olarinde Mathew

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists