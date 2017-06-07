Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Looking Hot Despite all Challenges

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, to a large extent has seen it all in the industry and private life yet she has gone to motivate others on need to be strong.

She might not be liked by many and being faced with various challenges, some of those she calls her friend have abandoned her long ago but she never gave up.

Just last year, she silent underwent an operation in the United Kingdom and came out stronger and today, she is a beauty to behold even after two kids.

Things sometimes might not work her way but she has always been able to put up that smiling afce all the time showing that God has really got her back.

Like she rightly stated, “People can dislike you without a cause. These are tests you have to pass. Stay on the high road. They don’t control your destiny. There will always be people hurling insults. Don’t worry; you have a defender. Be still and let God fight those battles.”