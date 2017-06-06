If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 6 June 2017 17:22 CET

Actress, Ini Edo Looking Radiant without Stress (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has for a while now been enjoying her solo career and silent life style and to her, it pays more than being seen everywhere.

The actress has been very busy at various movie locations but that has not stopped her from creating time to have a good photo session.

She released some lovely portraits of herself showing how radiant she now looks outside the regular stress day.

It’s good that she is really enjoying her life but some of her fans are kind of worried about her single status with the hope that she will give love another chance.


etie koro nko agyna
By: Hettie

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists