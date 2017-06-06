Actress, Ini Edo Looking Radiant without Stress (photos)

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has for a while now been enjoying her solo career and silent life style and to her, it pays more than being seen everywhere.

The actress has been very busy at various movie locations but that has not stopped her from creating time to have a good photo session.

She released some lovely portraits of herself showing how radiant she now looks outside the regular stress day.

It’s good that she is really enjoying her life but some of her fans are kind of worried about her single status with the hope that she will give love another chance.