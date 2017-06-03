If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

3 June 2017

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Makes First Public Appearance After Medical Checkup in UK

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has continued to prove to her fans that she is a strong woman after going through some ugly emotional trauma with her ex-hubby, Lanre Gentry.

The actress has been in and out of the hospital and she has been seen doing well since excaping from the snare of domestic violence.

She recently returned from her medical trip in London recently and has made her first owambe (party) appearance looking all gorgeous and stunning.

You will agree that she is indeed a beauty to behold and she continues to that beauty through whatever means she can.


