Actress, Omotola Jalade Reveals how she Got Lost in India

Pretty Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde better known as Omosexy, was recently in India, where she toured some cities to see how things were done and she was indeed impressing.

She may have had the desired fun but there was a part that almost got her sacred and that was when she went missing in one of the cities.

All thanks to technology which helped her uber driver to trace her location where they were helped to some nice drinks at the market.

Sharing her brief stay in the country, she wrote, “Went to their own tejuosho market, a must do usually. Buying accessories, Indians stare way too much its funny. Their money is called Rupees. Got lost at a point and couldn't find our non-English speaking driver! Mebaz store was so helpful by calling, giving us drinks...lol...India is Uber hot! This is a luxury... And guiding him back to finding us! Phew. Had been to Mumbai yrs ago and really didn’t like it. So pleasantly surprised I like this city .Modi maybe? All their roads are well Tared, No potholes! Nice trees and flowers lit on all roads and streets.”